R.I.P., Blockbuster video stores? (Well, sort of.)

Blockbuster Video’s brick-and-mortar locations collectively died today at age 23 after a long battle with ondemanditis; the final blow came with the announcement that its parent company plans to launch Blockbuster OnDemand — a subscription service that will allow users to download DVD-quality films from the Internet direct to their TV sets. Services will be held simultaneously in the Foreign Films, Horror, and New Releases aisles, where movie lovers in search of elusive Tara Reid direct-to-DVD flicks will wail and gnash their teeth. Burial should take place over the next decade, as folks who have yet to upgrade from VCR to DVD (or those other ridiculously expensive and certain-to-be-obsolete-in-five-years technologies) discover the unique joys of on-demand video through their cable providers and via services such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Blockbuster OnDemand. Survivors include a host of local mom-and-pop video shops, John Travolta, and several hundred delicious popcorn-making machines.

