'Twilight': Early box office is bloody good!

Twilight is off and running on a record pace at the box office. The film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire-romance saga scored $7 million from shows at midnight on Thursday, and it’s on pace to bank as much as $30 mil on Friday, Variety reports. That Harry Potter-esque sum would rank in the Top 20 of the biggest opening-day grosses in history. Moreover, the film is almost assured of exceeding its expected $60-mil-plus first-weekend haul — by far. Check back for updates all weekend, including a special Saturday bulletin and Sunday’s Box Office Report.