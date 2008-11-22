'Twilight': Early box office is bloody good!
Twilight is off and running on a record pace at the box office. The film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire-romance saga scored $7 million from shows at midnight on Thursday, and it’s on pace to bank as much as $30 mil on Friday, Variety reports. That Harry Potter-esque sum would rank in the Top 20 of the biggest opening-day grosses in history. Moreover, the film is almost assured of exceeding its expected $60-mil-plus first-weekend haul — by far. Check back for updates all weekend, including a special Saturday bulletin and Sunday’s Box Office Report.
