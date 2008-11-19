Taylor Lautner: 'Twilight' star answers your questions

Hey Twilighters! The premiere is over, the movie is on its way to your local multiplex and there are only two more days until Twilight the movie is open to the public. To help tide you over during these next 48 hours, we’ve got a fabulous interview with Taylor Lautner. Go Team Jacob! Lautner takes sides in the Jacob/Edward spat, relives his toughest shooting day on the beaches of Oregon, and gives you his take on the Jacob twist in Breaking Dawn. We hope you enjoy it, and we can’t wait to hear what you think of the movie. Make sure you send us your comments.