Harry Potter: Weigh in on 'Half-Blood Prince' trailer

Finally! After a teaser trailer that focused solely on a chilling glimpse of the young Tom Riddle, and an international trailer that featured some Ron Weasley snogging and a lot of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it action, the first full trailer for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is upon us. It’s embedded below; take a look and then make like Harry and Dumbledore and apparate past the jump to discuss. (For non Potter-heads — all 16 of you — that translates to “click on the jump link and then we’ll talk about trailer.”)

We open with this totally brills exchange between Harry and the Hogwarts Headmaster:

Dumbledore: [Closing in with Harry on a mysterious house] You are, of course, wondering why I brought you here tonight.

Harry: Actually, sir, after all these years, I just sort of go with it.

Well played, Daniel Radcliffe, well played.

Then we meet professor Horace Slughorn (played by Jim Broadbent, apretty great piece of casting even if I personally was pulling for BobHoskins in the role), the new potions master who introduces Harry’sclass to a love potion that seems to make its way into Ron’sbloodstream. Coupled with the moment (also featured in the internat’ltrailer) when Hermione whacks Harry in the head for calling himself”the chosen one,” it’s super great to see Harry’s two bestest friends(and the actors who play them) getting some meaty screen time afterspending so much of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixon the sidelines. Quickly, though, the fun comes to a halt, withHermione in tears, the Dark Mark ominously hovering over Hogwarts, andVoldemort’s Death Eaters terrorizing central London. Fans of the booksknow Half-Blood Prince contains some of the series’ mostlighthearted and harrowing moments, and this first robust look at thefilm makes it seem like returning director David Yates is walking thatline quite nicely.