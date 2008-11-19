Hugh Jackman is the Sexiest Man Alive (unless you look at Jon Hamm)
People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue hits stands Friday, with Australia‘s Hugh Jackman taking this year’s title. I was in complete agreement…until I flipped through the gallery teasing 15 of People‘s picks, saw a photo of Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm (pictured, near left), and ovulated. Recount! Vote in the poll below, please. I am confident that you will make the right decision and not be swayed by the shirtless photo of Jackman that Slezak demanded we use for this post because (a) he wants Hugh to win and (b) he is a traffic whore. (Note: There is no “other” option in our poll because there is no other option. But feel free to make your case in the comments section.)
After you vote
for Hamm, let us know who else you’re hoping to see on People‘s Sexiest list this Friday. The sneak peak gallery shows that the obvious choices are covered — Daniel Craig, Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron, Michael Phelps (I guess I’m the only one officially over that torso?), and Javier Bardem (who Slezak says could punch him in the face and still receive his vote). There’s also a few semi-surprises: Mark-Paul Gosselaar (?!), Joshua Jackson, and country singer Blake Shelton (who I’m having a beer an interview with tomorrow). Surprise, surprise, I’m pulling for Desperate Housewives‘ Gale Harold, while Slezak is lobbying for True Blood’s Ryan Kwaten (because he knows Lipstick Jungle‘s Robert Buckley has already made the cut).
More on the Sexiest Men:
EW Video Interview:Joshua Jackson
EW Office Visit: Mark-Paul Gosselaar
//
Comments