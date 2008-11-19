Hugh Jackman is the Sexiest Man Alive (unless you look at Jon Hamm)

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue hits stands Friday, with Australia‘s Hugh Jackman taking this year’s title. I was in complete agreement…until I flipped through the gallery teasing 15 of People‘s picks, saw a photo of Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm (pictured, near left), and ovulated. Recount! Vote in the poll below, please. I am confident that you will make the right decision and not be swayed by the shirtless photo of Jackman that Slezak demanded we use for this post because (a) he wants Hugh to win and (b) he is a traffic whore. (Note: There is no “other” option in our poll because there is no other option. But feel free to make your case in the comments section.)