In How About You a restless, dissatisfied young lady (The Duchess‘ Atwell) gains perspective on life by working as a housekeeper among restless, dissatisfied older ladies at a genteel retirement residence that appears to be an English outpost of a Hollywood home for the aged. (Shortcut to happiness: sharing martinis, reefers, and singalongs with the oldies.) As the reigning inhabitant, Redgrave adopts the swanning gestures of Maggie Smith in this mild adaptation of a Maeve Binchy story. Other drama queens enjoying the opportunity to screech include Imelda Staunton, Brenda Fricker, and Joss Ackland as the lone growling man about the house. C+