Robert Downey Jr.: EW's No. 1

For years, it seemed like the only person not rooting for Downey was himself. But with ''Iron Man'' and ''Tropic Thunder,'' he engineered one of the coolest comebacks ever. Join us as Hollywood's most exciting new superhero tries to make sense of it all

There are enough organic potions and natural remedies on Robert Downey Jr.‘s coffee table to stock an aisle at Whole Foods. Shriveled, rooty-looking things in Ziploc bags. Jars filled with herbal pills as big as bullets. He’s sitting cross-legged on the floor next to all of these unusual items in the living room of the London townhouse he’s been renting while shooting his latest movie, an elementary detective story called Sherlock Holmes. It’s 2 o’clock in the afternoon, but with his hair in full bedhead bloom, Downey looks like he could use a pick-me-up. He reaches for a bottle and shakes a dozen gelcaps into his palm, then stuffs them into his mouth. ”Brain formula,” he mumbles as he gulps them down.

”Why am I having this year?” he ponders, chasing down the formula with a swig of mineral water. ”To tell you the truth, I haven’t fully digested what’s happened to me before, during, and after Iron Man. Tropic Thunder seems like it happened 25 minutes ago. Time is not entirely linear. It’s all so associative. If Ben Stiller called me today and said we needed to shoot more scenes, I’d get my jacket and go. But I do know that I don’t want to waste any more time. That’s why I’m putting my nose to the grindstone. That’s why I’m cranking them out.”