Eve's a jail bird

From New York to Los Angeles, Eve has been all over the red carpet lately. But the one event that’s missing from her busy schedule is the album release party for her fourth CD, Here I Am. That’s because it hasn’t dropped yet. More than a year ago, my co-workers and I visited the Philadelphia rapper/actress at Interscope Records’ Manhattan headquarters, where she gave us a private preview of her new music. We enjoyed most of what we heard, including collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, and Sean Paul, and we looked forward to adding her to our summer 2007 playlist. But after the album’s first two singles, “Tambourine” and “Give It to You,” failed to connect with listeners, Here I Am was pulled from the release schedule and now remains indefinitely shelved.