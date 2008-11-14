Enter the Fray: Star Trek, Beyonce, and the CMAs

&amp;lt;!–/* Style Definitions */p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal{mso-style-parent:&amp;quot;&amp;quot;;margin:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;mso-pagination:widow-orphan;font-size:12.0pt;font-family:&amp;quot;Times New Roman&amp;quot;;mso-fareast-font-family:&amp;quot;Times New Roman&amp;quot;;}@page Section1{size:8.5in 11.0in;margin:1.0in 1.25in 1.0in 1.25in;mso-header-margin:.5in;mso-footer-margin:.5in;mso-paper-source:0;}div.Section1{page:Section1;}–&amp;gt;

While we were busy picking our Entertainer of the Year, you guys had some pretty great discussions about race and comedy, Ugly Betty, and an Idol tragedy. But the things that got you talkin’ the most this week werepretty disparate topics: the Country Music Awards and J.J. Abrams’ vision of the Star Trek Enterprise.

10. Michael Slezak moderated the age-old a debate of whichcommercial is worse: The Charmin toilet paper ads featuring strange animated bears, or the creepily rotoscoped Charles Schwab spots?

9. Anthony Edwards made his triumphant return to ER (no, notback from the dead), and Whitney Pastorek thought it was pretty contrived.

8. Q: If Kristy Lee Cook releases a country album in themiddle of September and we’re not playing attention, does anyone hear it? A:Only enough people for it to debut at number eight, then fall out of the top 50faster than you can sing ”Celebrate Me Home.”

7. Mandi Bierly wondered how a Miyagi-less ‘Karate Kid’ Remakeis possible.

6. Jeff Probst blogged about the latest episode of Survivor:Gabon.

5. In Memoriam: Ghost Whisperer‘s Jim.

4. It doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch for Beyonce toplay Wonder Woman — she’s already got an alter-ego.

3. Depending on which side your David alliance lies (Cook orArchuleta, obvs), this video of several preteen Archie fans reacting to theirhero’s Idol loss is either hysterical or heartbreaking.

2. Sugarland, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood rocked theCMAs. No word on whether Kristy Lee Cook was invited.