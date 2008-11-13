Ratings: CMA Awards hit it big for ABC

ABC’s coverage of the Country Music Association awards gave the network a resounding Wednesday night win. Hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley and featuring performances by artists like Sugarland (pictured), Keith Urban, and Kid Rock, the three-hour show averaged 15.9 million viewers. That’s more than a million viewers over the night’s second-most-watched program, Criminal Minds on CBS.

Don’t feel too sorry for The Eye, though — Criminal Minds (14.8 million viewers) gained half a million viewers from last week, while its steady half-hour shows, The New Adventures of Old Christine and Gary Unmarried, enjoyed slight gains as well. CSI: NY was the night’s third-ranked show in total viewers, with 11.6 million.

Most of Wednesday’s other regular programming fared about the same as usual, like NBC’s Knight Rider (5.3 million viewers) and Law & Order (7.9 million), and The CW’s Top Model (3.7 million) and Stylista (1.7 million). NBC’s Life (5.8 million) keeps on keepin’ on in its new time slot — the drama has seen slight viewership gains since its last Friday-night airing on Oct. 24. Fox’s Bones was the only hourlong with a significant gain — 10.9 million viewers compared to last week’s 10.1 million. Say it with me now: Booooooooooooooooooones.