Robert Pattinson on his co-stars 'fierceness'

By Kate Ward
Updated August 04, 2020 at 02:22 PM EDT
Advertisement

Twilight

type
  • Book

Happy Monday, Twilighters! Did you miss Rob Pattinson over the weekend? Well, we have an antidote for you: part 3 of our interview with the Twilight star. And prepare yourself for Part 4 tomorrow, when we’ll post video of Rob answering your questions.

More on Robert Pattinsonand Twilight:
Stephenie Meyer talks Twilight
EW’s Twilight cover story
Three reasons Robert Pattinson should host SNL
Review: Twilight soundtrack
The final Twilight trailer
EW’s Twilight Central

Twilight

type
  • Book
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com