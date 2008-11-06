On the scene at Diddy's birthday/Obama victory bash
Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Ben Stiller, and Common toasted Diddy‘s birthday and Obama‘s big win at the Manhattan nightclub Mansion last night. Jack McBrayer from NBC’s 30 Rock was also in the house. He said that if he were running for president, he would pick his co-star (and dead-on Sarah Palin impersonator) Tina Fey as his running mate because “she’d do all the work, and I’d get all the credit.” Other guests included Ne-Yo, Keyshia Cole, Dallas Austin (taking a break from helping Kim from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta with her demo CD), and Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz, who revealed that his band is prepping for an upcoming mini-tour. “We are playing small, tiny shows,” he says. “I feel like we owe it to our fans since we pushed the release of our next album, Folie à Deux, back [to Dec. 16].” (Additional reporting by Oriana Schwindt)
