Ratings: 'Knight Rider' continues to stall

It’s not a great sign when a new show that you’ve given a full-season pick-up falls dead last in its time slot among 18- to 49-year-olds, especially when it’s nostalgia-fueled kitsch like Knight Rider. But NBC’s stalled drama’s 5.1 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen estimates, couldn’t keep up with Fox’s Bones (10.1 million), which took the 8 p.m. hour among young adults, or a special Wednesday edition of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars results show (15.6 million), which won the time slot in total viewers.