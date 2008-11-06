Ratings: 'Knight Rider' continues to stall
It’s not a great sign when a new show that you’ve given a full-season pick-up falls dead last in its time slot among 18- to 49-year-olds, especially when it’s nostalgia-fueled kitsch like Knight Rider. But NBC’s stalled drama’s 5.1 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen estimates, couldn’t keep up with Fox’s Bones (10.1 million), which took the 8 p.m. hour among young adults, or a special Wednesday edition of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars results show (15.6 million), which won the time slot in total viewers.
CBS killed, as usual, with Criminal Minds (14.3 million) at 9 p.m. and CSI:NY (11.7 million) at 10 p.m., winning the night for the Eye net overall. And ABC’s sophomore Wednesday lineup continues to falter: Private Practice (9.5 million) and Dirty Sexy Money (a dismal 6.2 million) just couldn’t compete.
