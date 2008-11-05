JFK: Ultimate Collector's Edition

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 189 minutes performer Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, John Candy, Tommy Lee Jones, Wayne Knight, Jack Lemmon, Gary Oldman, Ron Rifkin, Sissy Spacek director Oliver Stone distributor Warner Bros. author Oliver Stone genre Drama, Historical

We gave it a C

W. auteur Oliver Stone’s masterful take on JFK’s murder gets the ho-hum treatment in the Ultimate Collector’s Edition. Bonus features are holdovers from 2003’s two-disc version of JFK. So what is new? Snapshots, reproductions of the president’s letters, a rote doc… To paraphrase the man himself, it’s ein stale Berliner. C