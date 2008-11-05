JFK: Ultimate Collector's Edition

Everett Collection
JFK
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 189 minutes
- performer
- Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, John Candy, Tommy Lee Jones, Wayne Knight, Jack Lemmon, Gary Oldman, Ron Rifkin, Sissy Spacek
- director
- Oliver Stone
- distributor
- Warner Bros.
- author
- Oliver Stone
- genre
- Drama, Historical
We gave it a C
W. auteur Oliver Stone’s masterful take on JFK’s murder gets the ho-hum treatment in the Ultimate Collector’s Edition. Bonus features are holdovers from 2003’s two-disc version of JFK. So what is new? Snapshots, reproductions of the president’s letters, a rote doc… To paraphrase the man himself, it’s ein stale Berliner. C
Comments