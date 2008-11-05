JFK: Ultimate Collector's Edition

JFK

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
189 minutes
performer
Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, John Candy, Tommy Lee Jones, Wayne Knight, Jack Lemmon, Gary Oldman, Ron Rifkin, Sissy Spacek
director
Oliver Stone
distributor
Warner Bros.
author
Oliver Stone
genre
Drama, Historical
We gave it a C

W. auteur Oliver Stone’s masterful take on JFK’s murder gets the ho-hum treatment in the Ultimate Collector’s Edition. Bonus features are holdovers from 2003’s two-disc version of JFK. So what is new? Snapshots, reproductions of the president’s letters, a rote doc… To paraphrase the man himself, it’s ein stale Berliner. C

