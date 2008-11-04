Brooke Smith's 'Grey's Anatomy' ouster is not right and not okay

I’ve been a big fan of yours ever since you were stuck in the pit with Precious — the uninitiated should also check out your smashing turn as a pregnant “game-show” contestant fighting for her life in Series 7 — but your work last week on Grey’s Anatomy was perhaps the finest of your career. Your portrayal of Dr. Erica Hahn’s sexual awakening was funny and romantic and heartbreakingly real, and left me totally choked up. So imagine my surprise last night when my colleague Michael Ausiello broke the news that ABC execs didn’t like your character, and wanted her off the show, stat! (Was it the lesbianism they objected to, or the fact that Dr. Hahn didn’t bake muffins or decorate lockers or act generally flighty-flaky-cutesy or hook up with hot male colleagues to help her sort out her sexual orientation? Yeah, you could say I’m outraged.)