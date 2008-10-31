Find the fake Steven Soderbergh flick

Cleopatra

The director wants Catherine Zeta-Jones for a 3-D rock musical about the Egyptian queen. With Hugh Jackman as Marc Antony!

Whacked

Soderbergh will adapt the chick-lit thriller penned by wife and former E! host Jules Asner. Megan Fox may step in as the lead.

Liberace

Michael Douglas and Matt Damon are in talks to star in this biopic about the flamboyant pianist. The sequin budget is expected to be big.

The Girlfriend Experience

Real-life porn star Sasha Grey (King Cobra) landed the leading role in this drama about a high-class escort.

ANSWER KEY: Whacked is the fake…as far as we know.