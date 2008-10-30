Who should sing 'Fame' for the movie remake?

Polish up your taxi-mounted loudspeakers — Fame is back! EW’s Shirley Halperin spoke to Lauren Christy, the producer putting together new music for the upcoming remake of the classic 1980 musical (shooting starts next month), and although most of the songs will be new, the reboot will include updated versions of “Out Here on My Own” (sung by star Naturi Naughton), as well as Irene Cara’s seminal title track (clip below). Christy says a number of high-profile artists have inquired about singing the theme song and that her leading candidates are Christina Aguilera, Ashley Tisdale, and Alicia Keys. Keys could be good…Tisdale? Hmm…