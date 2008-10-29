Joaquin Phoenix wants to be a singer? We've got the perfect lead single for him!

So by now, you’ve probably read the news that two-time Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix (Gladiator, Walk the Line) told Extra that he plans to quit the acting game and focus solely on his music career. But what you may not know is that sources residing solely in my head confirm to me exclusively that Phoenix’s first single will be an updated version of the Shocking Blue/Bananarama hit “Venus.” Check out the lyrics below (we’ve embedded Banarama’s cover after the jump if you want to sing along) and then let us know what you think of Phoenix’s career change.