EW's New Music Roundup: Pink, John Legend, MTV Music, and more
Welcome to this week’s edition of EW’s New Music Roundup,aregular post highlighting the “Download This” track recommendationsfrom the latest crop of music reviews found in Entertainment Weekly.All songs are from albums that are in stores now, and most are readilyavailable via iTunes, eMusic, or similar services. Enjoy — and be sureto share with your fellow readers if you’ve got opinions on any of thefollowing albums or singles…
Pink, Funhouse
Genre: Pop
EW Grade: B+
Download This: “Sober”
(Check out Pink online)
John Legend, Evolver
Genre: R&B
EW Grade: B+
Download This: “Everybody Knows”
(Check out John Legend online)
Bloc Party, Intimacy
Genre: Rock
EW Grade: B
Download This: “Ion Square”
(Check out Bloc Party online)
Jazmine Sullivan, Fearless
Genre: R&B
EW Grade: C+
Download This: “Need U Bad”
(Check out Jazmine Sullivan online)
Lady GaGa, The Fame
Genre: Pop
EW Grade: B–
Download This: “Just Dance”
(Check out Lady GaGa online)
Snow Patrol, A Hundred Million Suns
Genre: Rock
EW Grade: B+
Download This: “The Golden Floor”
(Check out Snow Patrol online)
(For more on Snow Patrol, check out part 1 and part 2 of Clark Collis’ tour diaries on PopWatch this week)
The Cure, 4:13 Dream
Genre: Rock
EW Grade: B
Download This: “The Hungry Ghost”
(Check out The Cure online)
Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Cardinology
Genre: Rock
EW Grade: A–
Download This: “Fix It”
(Check out Ryan Adams online)
Toby Keith, That Don’t Make Me a Bad Guy
Genre: Country
EW Grade: B+
Download This: “Missing Me Some You”
(Check out Toby Keith online)
- Staff Web Pick of the Week:
- “The Symphony” video on MTV Music
- The Wild West-themed clip for Marley Marl and the Juice Crew’s classic 1988 posse cut is just one of the thousands of vintage videos available free on MTV’s newly launched YouTube alternative. Their lip-synching skills might not have been quite up to par, but the lyrical chemistry between Craig G, Masta Ace, Kool G Rap, and Big Daddy Kane still holds up 20 years later.
- (Watch this video by clicking here, or catching the embedded clip after the jump)
Comments