Harry Potter fights, Ron Weasley snogs in 'Half-Blood Prince' trailer
A new trailer for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince needs no preamble, so let’s watch and then discuss after the jump, cool?
So first things first, of course: What on first(blink-and-you-miss-it) glimpse looked to me like Ron Weasley gettingall romantic with Hermione — and Potter-heads everywhere know why thisis sacrilege — is on second (and third, fourth, andeleventieth) viewing what appears to be the beginning of Ron’s longawaited snog-fest with fellow student Lavender Brown.Otherwise, we get words of ominous portent from Dumbledore, and a lotof quick-cut action — including shots from what appears to be an attackon the Weasley home by Lord Voldemort’s Death Eaters. (Before youPotter-heads cry foul, yes, the sequence — first reported by JeffJensen in EW’s now-infamous Fall Movie Preview cover story on the film — is not in the book, but author J.K. Rowling gave it her blessing.)
My favorite part of this international trailer, however, is easilythe post-title-card kicker, the first real glimpse of light-heartedlevity in what has otherwise looked to be quite the dark and gloomyfilm; check out the (bonus) first teaser trailer embedded below to seewhat I mean.
What do you think, PopWatchers? Does the sixth Potter film look like it will be worth the (excruciatingly protracted) wait?
