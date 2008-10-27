Harry Potter fights, Ron Weasley snogs in 'Half-Blood Prince' trailer

So first things first, of course: What on first(blink-and-you-miss-it) glimpse looked to me like Ron Weasley gettingall romantic with Hermione — and Potter-heads everywhere know why thisis sacrilege — is on second (and third, fourth, andeleventieth) viewing what appears to be the beginning of Ron’s longawaited snog-fest with fellow student Lavender Brown.Otherwise, we get words of ominous portent from Dumbledore, and a lotof quick-cut action — including shots from what appears to be an attackon the Weasley home by Lord Voldemort’s Death Eaters. (Before youPotter-heads cry foul, yes, the sequence — first reported by JeffJensen in EW’s now-infamous Fall Movie Preview cover story on the film — is not in the book, but author J.K. Rowling gave it her blessing.)