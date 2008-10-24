Danity Kane: RIP

type TV Show Current Status In Season broadcaster ABC genre Reality TV, Music

The original incarnation of Danity Kane, the jaunty pop group created and fostered on MTV’s Making the Band, died suddenly on Oct. 14 in New York City. The cause was a slashing (and accompanying tongue-lashing) by superproducer Diddy, who personally removed fame-loving members Aubrey O’Day and D. Woods during the fourth-season finale of Band. The group — which was felled by the same fatal strain of divatosis that eventually claimed Destiny’s Child — was almost three years old.

Rumors about Danity Kane’s waning health swirled for weeks. Shortly before the split, O’Day took a starring role as spoiled brat Amber Von Tussle in the Broadway version of Hairspray and launched her own clothing line. Woods appeared intent on following the same path. Danity Kane enjoyed a burst of success in its short life, highlighted by two No. 1 albums and this year’s addictive top 10 hit ”Damaged.” A whittled-down group, which intends to go by the same name and continue recording, is all that survives.