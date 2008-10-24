Animal Collective's new album cover is blowing my mind

In the spirit of the Site of the Day that Wook shared with us yesterday, I feel compelled to bring your attention to one more freaky optical illusion. That’s the cover of Animal Collective’s next album, Merriweather Post Pavilion (h/t), and I can’t stop staring at it. See, it looks like it’s moving…but then when you look closer it’s not moving at all…yet if you try looking again out of the corner of your eye it is totally moving, man! So mesmerizing. Much as I dig (some of) Animal Collective’s oddball indie experiments, I am willing to bet that this cover art will turn out to be at least as interesting as the actual music on Merriweather, if not more so. Or do you disagree? We’ll have to wait til the album hits in January to find out.