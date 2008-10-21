Synecdoche, New York

EW Staff
October 21, 2008 at 04:00 AM EDT

Synecdoche, New York

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
124 minutes
Limited Release Date
10/24/08
performer
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Samantha Morton
director
Charlie Kaufman
distributor
Sony Pictures Classics
author
Charlie Kaufman
genre
Comedy, Drama
We gave it a D+

It’s been three years since Charlie Kaufman won an Oscar for writing the genre-bending head trip Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. His new movie (and directorial debut) follows a frustrated theater director (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who sets out to create a masterpiece to impress his estranged wife (Catherine Keener). His project? A life-size ? re-creation of New York City, with thousands of actors all contained inside an improbably large warehouse. ”There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in this movie that is impossible,” says Kaufman, adding that the 45-day shoot itself was barely achievable. ”It was the middle of summer in a New York warehouse. It was 800 degrees.”
OUR TWO CENTS Synecdoche split audiences at Cannes last spring, and it’s bound to do the same here. But one thing’s for sure: It’ll be unlike anything else in theaters this fall. 10/24

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now