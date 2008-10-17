Enter the Fray: a week of Britney vs. Beyonce and Marcia, Marcia, Marcia

There were a lot of debates over the past week, one that CNN and Fox covered, one that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn judged, and another that we put solely in the hands of the trusted and true PopWatch pundits: you guys! So which got the most love from you all this week? Read on to find out!

10. Greek made Annie Barrett reexamine her pop culture past

9. We celebrated National Grouch Day along with Scrooge, House, Dick Cheney, and other sourpusses

8. Letterman invited McCain back for some good old fashioned groveling

7. More important than McCain vs. Obama or Kenley vs. Tim – it was the debates vs. Project Runway

6. Marc Bernardin reprimanded Denis Leary for his bad joke about a matter that’s not for laughing