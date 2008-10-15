Darren Aronofsky's 'The Fighter' falling on hard times

Director Darren Aronofsky‘s The Fighter, a boxing biopic about pugilist Micky Ward that’s his long-planned follow-up to December’s The Wrestler, is falling on hard times: Paramount confirmed to EW.com that Brad Pitt, who was long attached to play Ward’s half-brother and trainer, recently dropped out of the film. But Mark Wahlberg tells EW.com he’s still committed to playing Ward and planned to meet with the director “to try and figure out what we are going to do. I’ve been dying to portray this character. A hardscrabble Irish guy from Massachusetts? It’s like it was tailor-made for me.” (Additional reporting by Carrie Bell)