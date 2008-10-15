David Cook puts the finishing touches on his upcoming album

Music Biz type Movie

David Cook has been pretty quiet since the American Idol tour wrapped Sept. 13, but with his debut due on Nov. 18, the season 7 champ is preparing for another nonstop ride. Mastering on his self-titled album was completed in New York earlier this week, with Cook personally overseeing the finishing touches on 12 tracks, 11 of which he wrote or cowrote. Other songwriters who made the cut: Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik, Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida (who’s credited on four songs), Cathy Dennis (of Britney Spears “Toxic” fame), and, of course, Chris Cornell, who wrote the single “Light On.”

As of Oct. 21, fans who pre-order the full album on iTunes can download the single instantly and will also get an as-yet-undetermined exclusive bonus track. As for the Idol-winning song, “The Time of My Life,” which Cook told EW.com might not make the record, it appears as a bonus track on the album’s official track listing.

What’s next on Cook’s schedule? A video for “Light On,” directed by Wayne Isham (Bon Jovi, Britney Spears), which he’ll shoot in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday, and lots of TV appearances next month. Cook will perform “Light On” on Saturday Night Live’s Nov. 1 telecast, the final full episode to air before the election (still no word on whether Cook, who was famously favored by moms nationwide, will also pop up in the show’s recurring “Cougar Den” sketch). He’ll also be doing The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Live With Regis and Kelly, and Good Morning America. It’s a good thing the singer has firmed up his backing band, which, in the ultimate gesture of hometown pride, includes two members of the Tulsa outfit he used to play with, Midwest Kings.

1. Declaration

2. Heroes

3. Light On

4. Come Back to Me

5. Life on the Moon

6. Bar-ba-sol

7. Mr. Sensitive

8. Lie

9. I Did It for You

10. Avalanche

11. Permanent

12. A Daily AntheM*

* Of course we asked if the last letter in “A Daily Anthem” was capitalized on purpose, and were told by 19 Entertainment that it was, per Cook’s wishes. Check back with EW.com for an explanation from the man himself.

