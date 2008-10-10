Mr. Jay and Miss J get a 'Top Model' spinoff. Discuss.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , America’s Next Top Model‘s Jay Manuel and J. Alexander will shoot a pilot for The CW called Operation Fabulous: They will “travel the country giving women makeovers. Invarious towns, the duo will select five participants and give them Top Model-style overhauls — how to dress, wear their hair andmakeup and bring out their confidence with the support of family,friends and their community.”

My head is spinning. “With the support of family, friends and their community” sounds a little too earnest for the Jays, doesn’t it? I buy that Tim Gunn and Carson Kressley care about my confidence — these two, not so much. But don’t get me wrong: While I would never go on this show, I’m totally watching it. Just think of all the 20-year-olds squealing at the sight of Alpha and Beta (and their confused family, friends, and communities), of the skits we’ll be seeing (bring. back. Prince. Couture!), of the title sequence (fatigues would be too obvious, so I predict they’ll go with sleek Matrix-esque ensembles, in white).