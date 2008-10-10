Gag-loving farceur David Zucker (Airplane!) flings grenades and rubber chickens in An American Carol, a loony attack on wacko liberalism and a ding-dong defense of wacko conservatism. Only you can decide whether you’re in the mood to wade through the smear of stink jokes and political ravings. Zucker uses A Christmas Carol as a structure and the persona of baseball-capped filmmaker Michael Moore (Kevin Farley) as a Scrooge in need of political re-education (and deodorant); George S. Patton (Kelsey Grammer) helps him see the patriotic light. For veritas, Bill O’Reilly plays…a right-wing blowhard. C