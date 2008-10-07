Weezer's record-breaking 'Troublemaker' video

Weezer’s “Troublemaker” is an okay uptempo rocker, nothing special, but it must have been fun to shoot the video. The band drew a huge crowd to the shoot, held in August in an L.A. parking lot, and, with a monitor from Guinness on hand, proceeded to set several world records, including biggest game of dodgeball (100 players), largest air guitar ensemble (233 players), longest Guitar Hero World Tour marathon(10 hours, 12 minutes, and 54 seconds), most people riding on a skateboard (22), and biggest custard pie fight (120 people). It also looked like the band served up the world’s biggest tray of nachos (in the shape of Weezer’s flying-W logo) and found the world’s smallest drum kit for drummer Pat Wilson. The resulting clip, which premiered last night on Yahoo Music, is the most fun music video I’ve seen since…well, Weezer’s “Pork and Beans” clip five months ago. Enjoy.