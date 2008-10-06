The TV characters you irrationally hate

By Annie Barrett
Updated July 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
Desperate Housewives

Oh no! From the mixed-up files of Mr. Michael X. Ausiello: Andrea Bowen will return to Desperate Housewives as Julie, Susan’s one-note, usually inconsequential daughter who started off the series in an awkward phase and then we realized the awkward phase was going to last her entire life. Julie will tow home a much older boyfriend in the form of Steven Weber — for just one episode. (Hooray!)

This got me thinking: Why do I hate Julie? No apparent reason! Nothing about her is villainous; she’s just…there, and I don’t like it. It’s the same way I felt about Crystal from Roseanne. It’s not like Natalie West couldn’t act. I probably just hated that the character was so pathetic. I remember watching Roseanne and mentally deleting Crystal from the Conners’ kitchen all the time. It wasn’t easy. Thank god we have Photoshop for that kind of thing today.

Quick, name the TV characters you irrationally hate!

Comments

