The TV characters you irrationally hate

Oh no! From the mixed-up files of Mr. Michael X. Ausiello: Andrea Bowen will return to Desperate Housewives as Julie, Susan’s one-note, usually inconsequential daughter who started off the series in an awkward phase and then we realized the awkward phase was going to last her entire life. Julie will tow home a much older boyfriend in the form of Steven Weber — for just one episode. (Hooray!)

This got me thinking: Why do I hate Julie? No apparent reason! Nothing about her is villainous; she’s just…there, and I don’t like it. It’s the same way I felt about Crystal from Roseanne. It’s not like Natalie West couldn’t act. I probably just hated that the character was so pathetic. I remember watching Roseanne and mentally deleting Crystal from the Conners’ kitchen all the time. It wasn’t easy. Thank god we have Photoshop for that kind of thing today.