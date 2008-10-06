Ratings: 'Desperate Housewives' sacks 'Sunday Night Football' yet again

The ladies of Wisteria Lane ruled the roost once again on Sunday night as Desperate Housewives (pictured: Teri Hatcher and Mason Vale Cotton) nabbed an average 15.5 million total viewers, according to overnight ratings, winning its 9 p.m. time slot and the evening. This marks the second straight week that ABC’s girls bested the boys of NBC’s Sunday Night Football (which averaged 12.4 million viewers from 8 to 11 p.m. and 13.5 million viewers during the 9 p.m. hour, when it was on against Housewives). However, DH was down 2.9 million from last week’s premiere, while Football added 1.4 million viewers from its first hour to its last as the Steelers-Jaguars match-up went down to the wire.

ABC’s Brothers & Sisters was also down from its premiere and lost 32 percent of its Desperate lead-in. But the network’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition had a good showing, pulling in 11.7 million total viewers, a nearly 30 percent improvement on last week’s two-hour season premiere. The hour-long tearjerker also added 2.7 viewers from the start of the show to the end, but it still wasn’t enough to beat 8 p.m. time slot contender, and CBS’ Emmy juggernaut, The Amazing Race 13. Not only did Race earn a total of 13.6 million viewers, but it also improved upon its season premiere by 32 percent. That said, the show lost nearly 6.2 viewers as the hour went on. Nevertheless, CBS still won the night, partially due to the 19 million that tuned in to 60 Minutes at 7 p.m.

Fox’s Sunday animation block stayed somewhat strong after last week’s premieres. The Simpsons had 7.4 million viewers at the 8 pm. half hour, down more than 20 percent from last week’s 9.3 million, while King of the Hill attracted 6.6 million total viewers at 8:30 p.m., down just 5.7 percent from last week. Family Guy pulled in 8.4 million total viewers for the 9 p.m. half hour, down 8.7 percent from last week’s 9.2 million, and American Dad stayed about even with last week’s 6.9 million at 9:30 p.m. Fox’s total viewership for the evening averaged out at around 6 million. The CW on the other hand — which boasted debuts of Valentine at 8 p.m. and Easy Money at 9 p.m. — did not fair nearly as well. Both shows garnered an average of just 1.1 million viewers each, a decline even from the reruns of Privileged and America’s Next Top Model that aired the week before.

Meanwhile, over on cable, Cartoon Network aired it’s highest-rated series debut in channel history, according to preliminary data: The special one-hour opener of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (a CG animated action adventure series) ranked No. 1 among all major children’s networks for kids 6-11, 2-11, tweens 9 to 14, teens 12-17, and total viewers.

