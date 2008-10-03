Winner of the Week: CBS

Welcome back to PopWatch’s Winner of the Week feature, where we honor the entertainer who enjoyed the most noteworthy success during the past seven days. This week was a dismal one, especially on network TV, where shows that hadn’t been seen for nearly a year because of the writers’ strike limped back onto the air, only to find dwindling audiences. But one network bucked the trend: CBS. The Eye network’s procedural dramas Criminal Minds (pictured, left), NCIS (right), CSI:NY, and Without a Trace have all seen big ratings jumps this fall. So has returning comedy How I Met Your Mother. New crime drama The Mentalist is doing well, even against ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and Fox’s new Fringe. (And judging by the many pro-Mentalist comments on this post, a lot of you are fans of the new Simon Baker series as well.)