Winner of the Week: CBS
Welcome back to PopWatch’s Winner of the Week feature, where we honor the entertainer who enjoyed the most noteworthy success during the past seven days. This week was a dismal one, especially on network TV, where shows that hadn’t been seen for nearly a year because of the writers’ strike limped back onto the air, only to find dwindling audiences. But one network bucked the trend: CBS. The Eye network’s procedural dramas Criminal Minds (pictured, left), NCIS (right), CSI:NY, and Without a Trace have all seen big ratings jumps this fall. So has returning comedy How I Met Your Mother. New crime drama The Mentalist is doing well, even against ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and Fox’s new Fringe. (And judging by the many pro-Mentalist comments on this post, a lot of you are fans of the new Simon Baker series as well.)
And so, last week’s champ, Tina Fey, hands over the tiara to CBS, the new Winner of the Week. Congratulations, CBS! And PopWatchers, please feel free to nominate your own winners of the week, either for the past seven days or the week to come, in the comments below.
addCredit(“Cliff Lipson/CBS”)
