The timeslot war that pains you the most

As I write this, my DVR is a few short hours away from taping The CW’s Privileged and CBS’s The Mentalist and not Fox’s Fringe at 9 p.m. ET. I have my reasons, but I’ve been second-guessing the decision all day. Were I a sane person, it wouldn’t matter: I know I can watch Fringe tomorrow on Hulu, and I’m not a Nielsen family, so I don’t have to feel guilty for affecting the show’s ratings and betraying Joshua Jackson . Still, I feel… anxious. What if at 9:15 p.m I realize I made a mistake? It’ll be too late to change the channel. I’ll still have to watch Fringe tomorrow.