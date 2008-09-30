The timeslot war that pains you the most
As I write this, my DVR is a few short hours away from taping The CW’s Privileged and CBS’s The Mentalist and not Fox’s Fringe at 9 p.m. ET. I have my reasons, but I’ve been second-guessing the decision all day. Were I a sane person, it wouldn’t matter: I know I can watch Fringe tomorrow on Hulu, and I’m not a Nielsen family, so I don’t have to feel guilty for affecting the show’s ratings
and betraying Joshua Jackson. Still, I feel… anxious. What if at 9:15 p.m I realize I made a mistake? It’ll be too late to change the channel. I’ll still have to watch Fringe tomorrow.
Here are my questions for you:
1. Now that so many episodes are available online the day after they air, do you still find yourself stressing over timeslot traffic jams?
2. If you answered yes, which timeslot war pains you the most and which show is the casualty?
addCredit(“Garcia: Garcia: Patrick Ecclsine/The CW; Baker: Lance Staedler/CBS; Jackson: George Holz/FOX”)
