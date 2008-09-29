'Pushing Daisies' Exclusive: Meet the 'New' Emerson, Ned, and Chuck!

Pushing Daisies is about to get seriously bizarro.

Orlando Jones (Drumline), Michael Weaver (Notes From the Underbelly), and Ivana Milicevic (Casino Royale) have been cast as a band of Norwegian detectives who bear striking similarities to Emerson, Ned and Chuck, sources confirm to me exclusively.

The trio flee their home country looking for bigger, better crimes to solve, which makes things mighty difficult for Emerson and his untouchy-feely sidekicks.

Rumor has it the script for the episode, titled “The Norwegians” and slated to air in November, is nothing short of Snapplarious (i.e., so laugh-out-loud hysterical Snapple will likely shoot out your nose). If it’s half as funny as this Wednesday’s second season premiere — particularly a certain subplot involving reluctant nun Kristin Chenoweth and Mother Superior Diana Scarwid — then we are in for a treat.