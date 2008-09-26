Feedback from our readers

Check out letters from those who agreed with us, and those who didn't, on ''The Clone Wars'' and Stephen King's manfiction column

Crowded House

As much as I admire the performances of House‘s supporting characters, only Cuddy and Wilson are indispensable (”Doctors Without Borders”). I liked the original ducklings and loved House’s unconventional hiring practices. But the show is called House for a reason.

Elizabeth Mertinko

Rockville, Md.

Watching the Detectives

Thanks for your Shield send-off, ”Over & Out.” Waiting every Tuesday for a new episode is nerve-racking; I am both excited for the finale and saddened to see the show end its remarkable run.

Jay Toomey

Medford, Mass.

Novel Behavior

Lee Child and Michael Connelly are among my favorite authors, while current chick lit makes me gag (The Pop of King). What’s appealing about ”manfiction” characters is their confidence, humor, and sense of morality. I’d rather read about them than the hunk on the tropical isle Stephen King described.

Nancy Urbanis

Tunkhannock, Pa.

Columnist Stephen King responds: No sexism intended. Ladies have every right to enjoy the exploits of Jack Reacher and Harry Bosch…just as I have every right to enjoy Nora Roberts. Genre fiction is NOT unisex.

They’re a Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock & Roll

Chris Willman wrote a terrific article about Jessica Simpson’s crossover to country music (”Jessica Simpson: Country Star”). But it’s unfair to lump the Eagles in with other acts who’ve gone country in recent years. The band actually introduced a legion of rock fans to countrified rock music when they released their first album, Eagles, in 1972.

Mark Fine

Victorville, Calif.

Writer Chris Willman responds: I went to my first Eagles concert in 1974, so I was reared on country-rock crossbreeding like theirs and Linda Ronstadt’s. What’s different today is how willing such acts are to publicly court the country market, without fear of seeming uncool to rockers. Ten or 20 years ago, you didn’t see the Eagles on the CMA Awards, or John Mellencamp or Bon Jovi eagerly promoting singles to country radio.

TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY

Jeff Jensen rallied behind George Lucas after The Clone Wars misfired. But he’s not the lone defender of the Empire.

LOVED IT

It’s about time someone realized that The Clone Wars is a kids’ movie — and that kids adore it. My 4- and 6-year-old laughed at all of the ”Stinky” jokes and the bumbling battle droids, and they left the theater waving imaginary lightsabers. Parents don’t have to like every movie they take their kids to see — why should this one be any different? — Heather O’Dell, Cranford, N.J.

LOATHED IT

So it’s okay for The Clone Wars to have flavorless characters and nonsensical plots because it’s for kids? Hasn’t Pixar shown that if you pay as much attention to the storytelling as to the production design, the result is actually better? Kids will still be watching Toy Story and Finding Nemo long after The Clone Wars is a distant memory. — Bret Fetzer, Seattle

EW.COM EXTRA: FABULOUS FAKES

What’s in a fake-band name? Basically, a whole lotta awesomeness. Though many of TV’s and film’s would-be superstars barely made it past their parents’ garage, their monikers belong in the Hall of Fame. Some personal PopWatch favorites:

Mr. Show‘s Three Times One Minus One. And their video for ”Ewww, Girl, Ewww” was brilliant. — Margaret

Degrassi Junior High‘s The Zit Remedy, who had the classic lyric ”Everybody wants something, they’ll never give up!” — Canuck Girl

Loveburger from Can’t Hardly Wait has to be the best name for a fake band I’ve ever heard. Plus, they had excellent T-shirts. — Emily