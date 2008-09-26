Carrie Bradshaw's timeline
- TV Show
With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life.
AGE 6
Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first copy of Vogue.
AGE 13
Jellies — out. Stilettos — in! The obsession with designer footwear begins.
AGE 16
Leaves her internship at an NYC law firm to work at Interview magazine — thus, beginning her journey as a city girl.
AGE 18
Sometimes still wears Candie's, and eventually meets Stanford (Wille Garson).
AGE 24
Forms gal-pal posse with fellow single girls Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall).
AGE 32
Meets a tall, dark, handsome, and very rich stranger: Mr. Big (Chris Noth). They date, break up, date, break up…
AGE 36
Publishes her first book, Sex and the City.
AGE 42
After 10 years of dating, marries Mr. Big at City Hall. Honeymoon in Italy goes awry when Carrie gets lost in thed Manolo Blahnik factory.
AGE 55
Carrie grieves Mr. Big's death, she's no longer friends with Samantha, and she cohosts a sex-focused podcast. Still has her weekly brunches with Miranda and Charlotte.
AGE 64
All widowed or divorced empty nesters, Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda move to a posh Miami pad with a spacious lanai. They eat a lot of cheesecake.
