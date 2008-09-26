Carrie Bradshaw's timeline

Mapping out the Sex and the City character's life with a little creative license

AGE 6

Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first copy of Vogue.

AGE 13

Jellies — out. Stilettos — in! The obsession with designer footwear begins.

AGE 16

Leaves her internship at an NYC law firm to work at Interview magazine — thus, beginning her journey as a city girl.

AGE 18

Sometimes still wears Candie's, and eventually meets Stanford (Wille Garson).

AGE 24

Forms gal-pal posse with fellow single girls Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

AGE 32

Meets a tall, dark, handsome, and very rich stranger: Mr. Big (Chris Noth). They date, break up, date, break up…

AGE 36

Publishes her first book, Sex and the City.

AGE 42

After 10 years of dating, marries Mr. Big at City Hall. Honeymoon in Italy goes awry when Carrie gets lost in thed Manolo Blahnik factory.

AGE 55

Carrie grieves Mr. Big's death, she's no longer friends with Samantha, and she cohosts a sex-focused podcast. Still has her weekly brunches with Miranda and Charlotte.

AGE 64

All widowed or divorced empty nesters, Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda move to a posh Miami pad with a spacious lanai. They eat a lot of cheesecake.