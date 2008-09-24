Rock and Roll Hall of Fame noms: Who got snubbed?

In mulling over the list of nine finalists up for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, one thing kind of stands out: Half of the artists ain’t rock and roll. Yes, we have Metallica, Wanda Jackson, Jeff Beck, and the Stooges. And even Run D.M.C., though a rap act, has had a major impact on rock and roll, thanks to their use of rock samples and groundbreaking collaboration with Aerosmith on “Walk This Way.” But then there’s soul/doo-wop singers Little Anthony and the Imperials, funk band War, soul/R&B singer Bobby Womack, and the most miscast “rock and roll” act on the list, Chic (nominated for a second year in a row). Now, I know “rock and roll” can be loosely applied to a lifestyle, an attitude, the rebellious side of pop music, if you will, and I know its roots in blues an R&B make nods for Bobby Womack and War seem plausible. But I really can’t understand how Chic, a disco band (and a very good one at that), is up while Bon Jovi and Stevie Ray Vaughan (artists with the requisite 25 years since the release of their first records) sit on the sidelines.