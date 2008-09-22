Emmys: The 2008 winners
''30 Rock'' and ''Mad Men'' take home big prizes; see the complete list
30 Rock and original cable series were big winners at the 60th annual Emmy Awards.
NBC’s ratings-challenged but critically beloved sitcom took the Best Comedy Series Emmy for the second straight year, while Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey took Best Actor and Best Actress awards for comedy. That’s just about where the laughs ended for the broadcast networks — other than a Supporting Actress in a Comedy win for Samantha Who?‘s Jean Smart, the rest of the big acting and series awards for scripted series went to shows made for cable networks.
AMC scored twice, with a Best Drama award for Mad Men and a Best Actor, Drama, win for Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad. Glenn Close (Best Actress, Drama) and Zeljko Ivanek (Best Supporting Actor, Drama) scored for their roles in FX’s Damages. HBO series also registered wins in the supporting acting categories in comedy (Jeremy Piven, Entourage) and drama (Dianne Wiest, In Treatment. The premium cable network dominated the TV Movie and Miniseries universe, with several awards for its John Adams, including acting recognition for leads Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney, and 2000 election film Recount.
Reality shows were front and center, with Emmy’s quintet of hosts all competing for the Best Reality Host award, won by Survivor‘s Jeff Probst. The Amazing Race crossed the finish line first to snag the Reality-Competition Program Emmy for the sixth consecutive time.
Below, the list of winners in the performing and programming categories at the 60th annual Emmy Awards.
PROGRAMS
COMEDY SERIES
30 Rock
DRAMA SERIES
Mad Men
MINISERIES
John Adams
REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
VARIETY, MUSIC, OR COMEDY SERIES
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Recount
ACTING, COMEDY
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Piven, Entourage
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart, Samantha Who?
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tim Conway, 30 Rock
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kathryn Joosten, Desperate Housewives
ACTING, DRAMA
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Glenn Close, Damages
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zeljko Ivanek, Damages
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Dianne Wiest, In Treatment
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Glynn Turman, In Treatment
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Cynthia Nixon, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
ACTING, MINISERIES OR MOVIE
ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE
Paul Giamatti, John Adams
ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE
Laura Linney, John Adams
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE
Tom Wilkinson, John Adams
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Eileen Atkins, Cranford
ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES
HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
Jeff Probst, Survivor
INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE IN A VARIETY OR MUSIC PROGRAM
Don Rickles
Tina Fey talks to Michael Ausiello at the Emmys:
More EW at the Emmys:
Emmy Fashion: Best and Worst Dressed
Ausiello at the Emmys: 12 TV Scoops
Comments