Emmys: The 2008 winners

''30 Rock'' and ''Mad Men'' take home big prizes; see the complete list

By EW Staff
Updated July 29, 2020 at 04:16 PM EDT
30 Rock and original cable series were big winners at the 60th annual Emmy Awards.

NBC’s ratings-challenged but critically beloved sitcom took the Best Comedy Series Emmy for the second straight year, while Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey took Best Actor and Best Actress awards for comedy. That’s just about where the laughs ended for the broadcast networks — other than a Supporting Actress in a Comedy win for Samantha Who?‘s Jean Smart, the rest of the big acting and series awards for scripted series went to shows made for cable networks.

AMC scored twice, with a Best Drama award for Mad Men and a Best Actor, Drama, win for Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad. Glenn Close (Best Actress, Drama) and Zeljko Ivanek (Best Supporting Actor, Drama) scored for their roles in FX’s Damages. HBO series also registered wins in the supporting acting categories in comedy (Jeremy Piven, Entourage) and drama (Dianne Wiest, In Treatment. The premium cable network dominated the TV Movie and Miniseries universe, with several awards for its John Adams, including acting recognition for leads Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney, and 2000 election film Recount.

Reality shows were front and center, with Emmy’s quintet of hosts all competing for the Best Reality Host award, won by Survivor‘s Jeff Probst. The Amazing Race crossed the finish line first to snag the Reality-Competition Program Emmy for the sixth consecutive time.

Below, the list of winners in the performing and programming categories at the 60th annual Emmy Awards.

PROGRAMS

COMEDY SERIES
30 Rock

DRAMA SERIES
Mad Men

MINISERIES
John Adams

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race

VARIETY, MUSIC, OR COMEDY SERIES
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Recount

ACTING, COMEDY

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tina Fey, 30 Rock

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Piven, Entourage

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart, Samantha Who?

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Tim Conway, 30 Rock

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kathryn Joosten, Desperate Housewives

ACTING, DRAMA

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Glenn Close, Damages

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zeljko Ivanek, Damages

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Dianne Wiest, In Treatment

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Glynn Turman, In Treatment

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Cynthia Nixon, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

ACTING, MINISERIES OR MOVIE

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE
Paul Giamatti, John Adams

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE
Laura Linney, John Adams

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE
Tom Wilkinson, John Adams

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Eileen Atkins, Cranford

ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES

HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
Jeff Probst, Survivor

INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE IN A VARIETY OR MUSIC PROGRAM
Don Rickles

