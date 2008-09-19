The making of Brian Austin Green

As John Connor’s menacing uncle on Fox’s Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (Mondays, 8 p.m.), Brian Austin Green completes his transition from 90210 pipsqueak to utter badass. We chart the mansformation.

Beverly Hills, 90210

1990-2000

As weakling David Silver, he took seven seasons to deflower girlfriend Donna. But there were hints of a dark side: He got hooked on meth in season 4.

One Stop Carnival

1996

Green looked for street cred with his rap album, but it didn’t work, no matter how many ”Z”s he put in songs like ”1-2-Threez” and ”Style Iz It.”

Unwed Father

1997

In this ABC TV movie, a one-night stand led to Green cooing to a cutesy baby. But hey, at least he proved he’s fertile! Things are looking manlier.

Freddie

2005-06

As Freddie Prinze Jr.’s womanizing pal on the ABC sitcom, he was childless, single, and ready to mingle. Though proximity to Prinze does create badass debits.

The Sarah Connor Chronicles

2008

As the brother to original Terminator hero Kyle Reese, Green plays a battle-hardened warrior from the future, who’d probably snap David Silver like a cybertwig AND nail Donna.