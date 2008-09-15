David Foster Wallace, author, dies at 46

''Infinite Jest'' and '' A Supposedly Fun Thing I'll Never Do Again'' author's body found at his home, police tell the Associated Press

David Foster Wallace, author of the acclaimed novel Infinite Jest and the nonfiction collection A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again, was found dead in his home Friday night. Wallace’s wife found her husband had hanged himself, according to the Associated Press, citing a records clerk with the Claremont, Calif., police.

Infinite Jest became a literary sensation in 1996, nine years after Wallace published his first novel, The Broom of the System. He followed that with Supposedly Fun Thing, which earned a place on EW’s list of the best books of the past 25 years in June 2008 (we called the collection ”virtuosic,” singling out its blistering title essay about taking a Caribbean cruise). John Krasinski, costar of The Office, wrote and is directing a film adaptation of Wallace’s short-story collection Brief Interviews With Hideous Men.

His byline was familiar to magazine readers as well, with his short stories and essays appearing in the New Yorker, Esquire, GQ, Premiere, and more. Wallace received a genius grant from the MacArthur Foundation in 1997, and was a tenured professor of English and creative writing at Pomona College, a position he accepted in 2002.

To post your own thoughts, read our PopWatch tribute to Wallace, and check back at EW.com for more details as they become available.

David Foster Wallace reads at Harper’s 150th Anniversary (May 25, 2000):

