On a scale of 1 to 10: 'SNL' season premiere
On a scale of 1 to 10, how awesome was the Tina Fey-as-Palin, Amy Poehler-as-Clinton opening of Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere, embedded below? (10.)How awesome was the rest of the show? (You tell me. I found myself fast-forwarding. A lot.)How worried were you that Lil Wayne’s pants were going to fall down? (7. It was, however, a 10 at the MTV Video Music Awards.)
