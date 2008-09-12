The Must List: Week of September 14, 2008

''Bones,'' Joanna Garcia, ''Midnight Sun,'' and 13 others on the countdown of gems that YOU -- and the EW staff -- are loving this week

READER’S CHOICE*: TV

1. BONES’ new season on Fox

Brennan [Emily Deschanel] and Booth [David Boreanaz] exploring jolly ol’ England while solving a murder case with the help of Scotland Yard? And driving fun little cars on the wrong side of the road? What’s not to love? —elena

READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC

2. DR. HORRIBLE’S SING-ALONG BLOG soundtrack

I can now unleash the singing evil inside me on the way to and from work [Read our oral history of Dr. Horrible]. —Josh

TV

3. MÄDCHEN AMICK ON ‘Gossip Girl’

What did you do on your summer break? Because Amick’s married, scheming Duchess was busy seducing Nate (Chace Crawford). So, you know…she wins.

DVD

4. THE BIG LEBOWSKI 10th Anniversary DVD

With new docs and interviews and a bowling-ball-shaped case, about the only thing missing is a White Russian to kick back with. What are they saving that for — the 20th anniversary?

MUSIC

5. ”SANDCASTLE DISCO,” Solange

”You know that I’m fragile,” the younger Knowles sings, but you wouldn’t guess it from this exuberant single.

READER’S CHOICE*: BOOKS

6. Leaked excerpts from Stephenie Meyer’s MIDNIGHT SUN

It’s so much more interesting and entertaining (to me at least) than Twilight. I could not stop reading the mere 264 pages that are online, and now I can’t wait for it to be completed. Too bad Meyer is so angry that it’s on hold indefinitely… —Erin

BOOKS

7. PARRWORLD, by Martin Parr

Spice Girl chocolate wrappers. Margaret Thatcher mugs. Photographer Parr saved everything — now he’s sharing his collected kitsch in these mesmerizing two volumes.

READER’S CHOICE*: DVD

8. SPACED: THE COMPLETE SERIES on DVD

I purchased this set based on my affection for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz (produced by the same creative team). It hasn’t disappointed. Anyone who is a fan of these films or is into geek culture (Star Wars, The X-Files, etc.) needs to watch this series. —acciobeer

DVD

9. COOL HAND LUKE Deluxe Edition DVD

You mean you haven’t picked up a copy of Paul Newman’s classic 1967 prison drama complete with a new documentary and commentary? Have we failed to communicate?

TV

10. JOANNA GARCIA on ‘Privileged’

The privilege is all ours: As the sunny tutor of two rich brats on the CW drama, Garcia more than makes the grade.

READER’S CHOICE*: MUSIC

11. FORTH, the Verve

I’m pretty sure it’s going to be on my Must List for many more weeks, so you might want to skip reading my next few submissions. —Broadway Baby

BOOKS

12. AMERICAN WIFE, by Curtis Sittenfeld

We doubt the GOP would approve, but this novelized life of Laura Bush does right by its fictional First Lady.

CD

13. DO YOU BELIEVE IN GOSH? Mitch Hedberg

The cult comedian died in 2005, but his quirky comedy lives on with this CD of work-in-progress live shows that remind us how much we wish he were here to finish the job.

TV

14. GAVIN & STACEY on BBC America

Long-distance dating never works. But the lovers in this crass, sweet U.K. sitcom might turn out to be the exception.

READER’S CHOICE*: TV

15. SAMANTHA BEE on ‘The Daily Show’

The election may be overloading her lady brain, but Bee is still our favorite pundit on this year’s soap-operatic run to the White House. —Kate Cambor