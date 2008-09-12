Feedback from our readers

Check out letters from those who agreed with us, and those who didn't, on ''90210,'' ''Entourage,'' and more

The Money Trap

I felt inclined to comment after reading the real rockers’ quotes in ”Rock Game Nation.” Isn’t it strange Nick Wheeler of the All-American Rejects calls interest in these videogames ”a shame” even though two of his own group’s songs are in Rock Band? I’m sure he didn’t find the paycheck the band got for licensing the songs shameful!

Brittany Williamse

Portland, Ore.

Writer Shirley Halperin responds: Rock Band and Guitar Hero are fairly recent phenomena, and many bands haven’t spent a lot of time playing them in between recording and touring. I think musicians like Wheeler will come to learn that the games are prompting kids and adults alike to dive deeper into rock music; some might even pick up an instrument for real. And there’s no shame in that.

Party of Five

In his review of Entourage‘s season premiere, Tim Stack advocated adding new members to the foursome (TV). The show already tried that, and it was a disaster. I bet Stack wanted a fifth person added to Seinfeld‘s Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer. And before that he was probably pushing for Yoko Ono to join the Beatles!

Leonard Stegmann

Half Moon Bay, Calif.

Writer Tim Stack responds: I do only respond to projects involving the number five: The Five Heartbeats. The Fifth Element. Rocky V. Leonard, your keen observation has finally helped me realize why I had such trouble enjoying 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag.

Feminine Mystique

I’m tired of being told women don’t go to movies — and being told what women should see when they do (”One Movie! One Zillion Actresses! And 14 Years in No Man’s Land”). I go up to four times a week and wouldn’t be caught dead at The Women. I’m disgusted Diane English implies I have a biological obligation to support such dreck.

Betsy Cass

Chicago

Just Press Pause

Mark Harris’ Final Cut about shows backing up on the DVR was spot-on. Oddly, the ones he referenced are the ones I’ve had problems with. Episodes of The War sat for months before I hit delete. Now it’s Mad Men — six episodes unwatched. And I like that show!

Joseph Bernard

Kelseyville, Calif.

TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY

The show that launched a thousand teen stars is back. Will 90210 return to glory or fade into the California sunset?

LOVED IT

As a longtime 90210 fan, I was thrilled to see your cover featuring Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth together. Brenda was my favorite character on the original, and I always secretly hoped she’d appear on it again. To see that these two can bury the hatchet and reunite (looking as hot as ever!) is truly an inspiration to women everywhere. — Colette Claire Brown, North Hollywood, Calif.

LOATHED IT

Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth both seem optimistic about the new 90210, but I doubt it’ll last more than one season. The original show — which was majorly silly at times but entertaining overall — ran its course in the 10 years it was on. It is an insult to the original, and to Aaron Spelling, to remake it: The new version won’t even come close to the old one. — V. Gray, San Bernardino, Calif.

EW.COM EXTRA: MUST-MAKE SEQUELS

Sequels range from mind-blowing (The Godfather Part II) to mind-boggling (Weekend at Bernie’s II). But like postapocalyptic cockroaches, they will never, ever perish. PopWatchers chime in on which films deserve a part deux, or trois.

Children of Men

What happens after the boat picks up Kee? Does her baby unite humanity? Will more women get pregnant?

— LisaM

Office Space

Peter learns his quixotic quest for career fulfillment has come to naught and goes back to Initech.

— M

The X-Files

A third movie could tie up the series’ alien-invasion plotline: Mulder and Scully save humanity and fornicate.

— jill