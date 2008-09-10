On a scale of 1 to 10: The likelihood you'll see Dwayne Johnson in 'Tooth Fairy'
How did I not know about a film called Tooth Fairy, starring Dwayne Johnson (pictured), Ashley Judd, and Julie Andrews?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The film centers on Derek Thompson (Johnson), a minor-league hockey player whose nickname is the Tooth Fairy because of his ability to knock out opposing players’ teeth. Judd plays his girlfriend. When he discourages a youngster’s hope, Derek is ordered to one week’s hard labor as a real tooth fairy, complete with wings, magic wand and frilly tutu. Along the way, he rediscovers his forgotten dreams [of course]. Andrews…will play Lily, a high-ranking, acerbic supervisor with the Tooth Fairy Department charged with overseeing Derek’s stint as a tooth fairy.”
On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely is it that you’ll see Tooth Fairy? I, myself, am feeling a strong 8. Not only do I love the thought of Dwayne Johnson trying to sneak into a child’s room wearing a tutu, but I also love Ashley Judd, whose romantic comedy Someone Like You was supremely underrated.
Bonus vaguely rated scale: How likely is it that you’ll see the romantic comedy New Line just greenlit centered on former New York Ranger/current Dallas Star Sean Avery’s love of fashion? (Apparently, he interned at Vogue over the summer: “I think it’s great to be into something that you care about,” Avery tells The Hollywood Reporter. “But I’m still an athlete who likes to beat the crap out of people.”) I’d say I’m at a 4, unless they cast David Boreanaz — who actually plays hockey, likes a good suit, and looks a bit like Avery (only hotter). In that case, I’m a 9.
Comments