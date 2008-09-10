On a scale of 1 to 10: The likelihood you'll see Dwayne Johnson in 'Tooth Fairy'

How did I not know about a film called Tooth Fairy, starring Dwayne Johnson (pictured), Ashley Judd, and Julie Andrews?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The film centers on Derek Thompson (Johnson), a minor-league hockey player whose nickname is the Tooth Fairy because of his ability to knock out opposing players’ teeth. Judd plays his girlfriend. When he discourages a youngster’s hope, Derek is ordered to one week’s hard labor as a real tooth fairy, complete with wings, magic wand and frilly tutu. Along the way, he rediscovers his forgotten dreams [of course]. Andrews…will play Lily, a high-ranking, acerbic supervisor with the Tooth Fairy Department charged with overseeing Derek’s stint as a tooth fairy.”

On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely is it that you’ll see Tooth Fairy? I, myself, am feeling a strong 8. Not only do I love the thought of Dwayne Johnson trying to sneak into a child’s room wearing a tutu, but I also love Ashley Judd, whose romantic comedy Someone Like You was supremely underrated.