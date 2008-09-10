Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'House,' 'The Office,' 'Prison Break,' 'Chuck,' 'Smallville,' and More!

Question: Can you tell me if Derek gets hurt in the Grey’s Anatomy season premiere? — Bryan

Ausiello: Judging by that infamous promo, ABC certainly wants you to think that, right? Well, allow me to clear things up for you — by way of a multiple-choice quiz! (Why should ABC’s promo department have all the fun?) I can confirm that two of the following take place in the Sept. 25 season premiere — one for real and the other in Meredith’s imagination (the other two are outright foilers).

A. Rose stabs Derek.

B. Derek suffers a heart attack and is visited by the ghost of Denny.

C. Dr. Burke returns to Seattle Grace and shoots Derek in the face before turning the gun on himself.

D. In a flashback, we learn that Derek got into a car accident shortly after leaving Meredith in the candle field.

Think you’ve got it figured out? Well, scroll down to the comments section and answer the following questions: Which incident occurs for real? Which one does Mer imagine? And which two did I throw in just for kicks? And after you’re done with that, repeat after me: “Games are fun!”

Question: Please tell me Cristina’s new love interest on Grey’s Anatomy (a.k.a. Kevin McKidd) is here to stay! — Virginia

Ausiello: His first episode hasn’t even aired yet — how do you know the two of them are any good together? Have you seen a rough cut of the premiere or something? If so, how ’bout you burn me a copy on the DL? In return, I’ll share with you some good news: Although McKidd’s status is technically still recurring, I’ll be shocked if he isn’t made a full-time regular by the end of the season. Shonda Rhimes is apparently doing cartwheels over his work thus far. Literally doing cartwheels. My Grey’s mole saw her doing one in the parking lot last Thursday.

Question: Anything else on Grey’s Anatomy? — Jacob

Ausiello: Don’t be surprised if the season premiere leaves you a little, um, Lost. No, the Chief isn’t going to turn the donkey wheel in the basement and make Seattle Grace disappear. Rather, a flash-forwardish sequence will show us what two characters might be up to several years in the future.

Question: As for the first two Chuck episodes that you were soo lucky to watch, are there any good Chuck and Sarah moments in the second episode? — Laura

Ausiello: Actually, two of my favorite Chuck-Sarah moments ever take place in episode 2. One involves Sarah making a grand, Huey Lewis-rockin’ entrance into Buy More and then planting a kiss on Chuck (think Phoebe Cates’ famous scene in Fast Times, only with fewer bare breasts), and the other finds John Larroquette’s washed-up James Bond assessing Chuck’s 007 potential by having him perform an impromptu seduction of Sarah. Yvonne Strahovski’s reaction to Chuck’s lame moves is pure romantic-comedy gold.

Question: Am I correct in assuming that the death in the first Chuck episode is a character that probably won’t be missed all that much by most fans? — Gary

Ausiello: Yikes, that’s harsh. Kinda-sorta true, but harsh nonetheless.You kiss your mother with that mouth?

Question: Give me something on Greek, please! — Sandra

Ausiello: Rusty’s undercover lovah is returning! Jessica Rose has signed on to reprise her role as Jen K. for the show’s big election episode on Oct. 14. “It’s been six months since the breakup, and Rusty finds himself in an opportunity to give it a second chance,” reveals Greek creator Sean Smith. “Thematically, it’s tied into the election, with Rusty having to choose between giving the past a second chance or holding out for something new and better for the future. Calvin’s exploring the same themes in his romantic life, too.”

Question: Do you have good news about House and Cameron? — Aleki

Ausiello: They’re not getting killed off anytime soon. That’s good, right? Meanwhile, I’ve got great news for House-Cuddy ‘shippers: Sources confirm to me exclusively that your favorite couple will finally lock lips in episode 6! And for real! Speaking of House, guess what’s on the cover of next week’s Entertainment Weekly (on sale Friday). C’mon, have a guess. Nope, not Rules of Engagement. Nope, not According to Jim. Nope, not One Tree Hill. Nope, not the Smurfs. House! House is on the cover of the next EW! To celebrate, first Vicodin’s on me!

Question: I’ve been waiting all summer to hear something on The Game, so please spill. — Terrence

Ausiello: Laverne’s in the house! Penny Marshall has been cast as Rick Fox’s overprotective yet loving mother in the Oct. 31 episode. Mom apparently tries to take credit for all the great things Rick has done with his life — including playing for the Lakers.

Question: Do you have any scoop on Prison Break? — Chris

Ausiello: Now that we know Jodi Lyn O’Keefe didn’t get shot to death in last week’s premiere, aren’t you the least bit curious whether she was the subject of my Ausiello TV blind item a few weeks back? If you’re not, you should be.

Question: Please, please tell me that Swingtown will be renewed! I know there are haters out there, but even my Jesus-lovin’ mother likes it, so it can’t be all that bad! — Erik

Ausiello: Tell your Jesus-lovin’ mother to start praying harder because it’s not looking good. Although CBS has yet to decide the show’s fate, the fact that last Friday’s likely series finale attracted only 3 million viewers doesn’t bode well.

Question: I just spent my entire weekend watching ABC Family’s Samurai Girl. Is this going to be made into a series or another miniseries? They left it with a cliff-hanger, and open-ended things make me crazy! — Hannah

Ausiello: According to series creator Luke McMullen, “ABC Family has been extremely excited about and supportive of Samurai Girl, and if the show is successful, we all look forward to continuing the adventures (and romances) of Heaven and her friends. Thanks for watching, Hannah! Sorry for driving you crazy. Well, not really.”

Question: So, you are one of the lucky privileged people who got to see the premiere of CSI early. What is the deal with Grissom-Sara? All of these interviews and articles make it sound like their relationship is in huge amounts of trouble. — Sarah

Ausiello: I didn’t see any signs of trouble in the first episode, but the hour isn’t really about them; it’s about Warrick. If anything, the one significant scene they do share in the Oct. 9 opener is rather moving and, dare I say, hopeful.

Question: Any scoop on the midseason Fox show Glee? — Amanda

Ausiello: Let’s see. Fun premise (worst high school glee club in the nation!) + promising cast (Broadway vets Matthew Morrison and Lea Michele, as well as the sublime Jayma Mays) + plum time slot (after Idol!) + solid pedigree (Nip/Tuck‘s Ryan Murphy) = This thing’s going to either be really good or be a complete disaster. Either way, I can’t wait!

Question: Are we any closer to finding out who killed Monk’s wife? — Heather

Ausiello: Monk had a wife? Man, I’ve really fallen behind on this show.

Question: Any spoilers about the Lost characters we already know and care about? Enough about the newbies. — Mary

Ausiello: Does Lance Reddick count? If so, this week’s Ausiello TV‘s got scoop on whether his regular gig on Fringe precludes him from returning to Lost this season.

Question: The Office? Pretty please with cherries on top. — Laura

Ausiello: Either Dunder Mifflin’s getting some fancy, state-of-the-art new Xerox machines or Michael’s going to be taking his staff out on more field trips this season. According to an NBC insider, the show has been blessed with “a bigger budget” and “better production values” this season. Whispers my spy: “This year is all about being bigger and better.”

Question: Got any scoop on Jim and Pam’s relationship on The Office? — Sara

Ausiello: With a bigger budget comes…fake rain? Rumor has it that something momentous (and long overdue) takes place between the star-crossed lovers during a torrential downpour.

Question: Veronica Mars movie update please! I’m going to ask you about it every week until this thing gets made! — Christina

Ausiello: Sounds like Papa Mars is on board! Enrico Colantoni says he’s fully aware of the talks that are taking place to bring Veronica to the big screen, adding, “Cult shows have translated well into the film arena. Nothing’s official, but they’re talking about it.”

Question: Any cool news regarding Lois on Smallville? — Paul

Ausiello: No, but I have some very interesting news about Chloe, who, as you probably heard, suffers some serious dementia in episode 9. Clark, in turn, seeks Jor-El’s help in restoring her memories — well almost all her memories. You see, Clark decides that his BFF might be better off forgetting a thing or two.

Question: Do you have any intel on CBS’ The Unit? — Marc

Ausiello: The buzz on the Sept. 28 premiere is so good that I may actually have to watch part of it. It centers on an assassination plot aimed at five of the highest members of the government, including the president elect (The Shield‘s Benito Martinez). The episode marks the introduction of new DOD intelligence officer Bridget Sullivan (played by newcomer Nicole Steinwedell), who ends up playing a critical role in helping Dennis Haysbert and his team save the prez. Meanwhile, look for the wives’ story line to be profoundly altered this season, and a major, potentially lethal development with Mack and Tiffy involving some incriminating photographs.

Question: I will give you a Smurf made of gold if you can answer me this: Linda Gray popped up as Grandma’s friend in the pilot episode of 90210. Would she, perchance, be playing the same character (Hillary Michaels) she played on Models Inc., which was a spin-off of Melrose Place, which was a spin-off of the original 90210? — James

Ausiello: You’re too smart for your own good, James. A 90210 rep tells me that Gray is playing a brand new character by the name of Sue Ellen Ewing. Sorry to burst your bubble.

Question: I’m so on board with Privileged! What’s coming up? — Kristina

Ausiello: They just cast the estranged dad of JoAnna Garcia’s Megan — and there’s a Santa Barbara connection! 24‘s John Allen Nelson (a.k.a. the original Warren Lockridge on SB) has landed the plum part, and will show up sometime in November. Oh, and a quick correction on my 90210 answer above. The name of Linda Gray’s 90210 character is actually Victoria Brewer. I must’ve got my notes mixed up.

Question: How long is Mädchen Amick sticking around on Gossip Girl? — Nicole

Ausiello: The little coug disappears at the end of episode 4, although Josh Schwartz says the “door is open” for her to return. (New hubby Christian Slater may have something to say about that, though.) Meanwhile, Gossip Girl cameras are currently staked out at New York Fashion Week capturing b-roll that will be incorporated into an upcoming episode set almost entirely at, yep, you guessed it, New York Fashion Week! “We’re working with the organizers of Fashion Week to shoot a bunch of second-unit stuff that we can slot into our episode before it airs,” explains exec producer Stephanie Savage. “The difficulty of shooting [actual scenes] during Fashion Week, of course, is that we don’t have enough time between shooting and airing the episode to make [it work].”

Question: Have you forgotten about a little show called Friday Night Lights? — Jeremy

Ausiello: Who do you think I am, an Emmy voter? (Speaking of which, help right some of those wrongs by voting in our first annual EWwy Awards!) Anyway, if I’m interpreting your passive-aggressive dig correctly, Jeremy, you’re hungry for something on FNL. Well, per my on-set spy, the show has recently shot several flashback sequences that will help fill in the considerable gap between seasons 2 and 3. For starters, we’ll see firsthand how the Panthers ended their season and what led to Smash’s choice of colleges.

That’s all for this week! Send questions/scoops/Keri Russell sightings to ausielloscoop@ew.com Thanks for playing! (Additional reporting by Tim Stack and Nelson Branco)