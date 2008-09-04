Happy birthday, Beyoncé Knowles!

It’s no secret that I’m a little obsessed with Beyoncé — one look at the “top 25 most played songs” playlist on my iPod will tell you more than I’d probably admit in public — and it goes without saying that I wasn’t going to let Ms. Knowles’ 27th birthday go by unremarked. In fact, I took the liberty of rewriting the lyrics to her greatest hit, “Crazy In Love,” with an eye on her big day. (Click here if you need musical accompaniment while reading.)