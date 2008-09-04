Happy birthday, Beyoncé Knowles!
It’s no secret that I’m a little obsessed with Beyoncé — one look at the “top 25 most played songs” playlist on my iPod will tell you more than I’d probably admit in public — and it goes without saying that I wasn’t going to let Ms. Knowles’ 27th birthday go by unremarked. In fact, I took the liberty of rewriting the lyrics to her greatest hit, “Crazy In Love,” with an eye on her big day. (Click here if you need musical accompaniment while reading.)
Uh-oh uh-oh uh-oh oh-no-no
Uh-oh uh-oh uh-oh oh-no-no
- Here’s news sure to get your motors revvin’
- Beyoncé well she just turned twenty-seven
- “Work It Out” always makes me drop it low
- Play her tracks two, three times in a row
- Such a funny thing for me to try to explain
- How I’m feeling when I listen to “Say My Name”
- So let’s send out birthday wishes
- To Miss Knowles lookin’ hella bootylicious
- Raise the roof it’s B’s birthday right now
- Jay-Z, raise the roof it’s B’s birthday right now
- I got proof it’s B’s birthday right now
- Solange tell the truth: It’s B’s birthday right now
- Long in the tooth this Thursday? No how!
- Her voice is a source of great mirth, hey, like wow
- Hey it’s B’s birthday right now
- Celebrating, celebrating B’s birthday right now!
