Kevin Smith's Banned-in-the-US 'Porno' Poster: Exclusive first look!

You know what's so special about this, the first poster for Kevin Smith's new flick, Zack and Miri Make a Porno (due out October 31st)? It's not that the one-sheet drops just before the movie's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (which it does), or that Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks look so surprised, or that the chocolate-mint color scheme is making me a little hungry for Friendly's. No, it's that you'll only see this poster in Canada.

Even after winning an appeal to overturn Porno's NC-17 rating, Smith says the MPAA won't give their blessing to the image shown here—which is eyes-only for our neighbors to the north. "When you've got the word 'porno' in the title, naturally, the marketing materials are gonna be scrutinized more closely by the MPAA," says the director. "I understand they've got a job to do, but c'mon…this image isn't that dirty; they're both fully clad."