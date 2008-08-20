In Memoriam: LeRoi Moore

LeRoi Moore, saxophonist for the Dave Matthews Band, passed away yesterday afternoon due to complications from an ATV accident in late June. He was 46.

Moore and Matthews first teamed up in 1991 in Charlottesville, VA. After pulling together the rest of the band, they released the album Remember Two Things. Seven studio albums later, the Dave Matthews Band has become one of the most popular bands in America. Moore brought jazz and blues influences to the band’s easygoing jam-rock sound: From the deep rumble on “Bartender” from the Lilywhite Sessions, to the high-pitched bounce of the tenor notes in “Stay,” Moore brought both life and a playful sensibility to his music.

Moore was one of the less vocal members of the group, preferring to eschew the spotlight. Back in 2001, Dave Matthews spoke with EW music critic Chris Willman, and said of Moore, “He’s a tortured soul, but man, when he plays, he plays the most pretty melodies in the world, instantly. And Leroi plays melodies that are brand new that sound as if he’s been playing them forever.”

The band announced Moore’s passing at their show last night at L.A.’s Staples Center, with Matthews saying, “It’s easier to leave than to be left.” Though Moore is gone, we still have his music, and that will live on through his fans. Please post your condolences, and your memories of Moore, below.