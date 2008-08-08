2008's movie mistakes

The blunders in ''The Dark Knight'' and ''Indiana Jones''

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull type Movie

On MovieMistakes.com, a site that exhaustively tracks supposed flubs and continuity glitches throughout cinema history, these films are listed as five of the most goof-prone of the year (so far). A sampling of errors:

The Dark Knight

CONTINUITY ERROR!

In the Joker’s opening bank heist, a security guard gets knocked down the same way twice.

Indiana Jones 4

FACTUAL ERROR!

The film’s set in 1957, but Indy fires an RPG-7 launcher that wasn’t produced till 1961!

Meet the Spartans

CONTINUITY ERROR!

Ugly Betty sneezes on Leonidas and his crew, getting snot all over him. Two shots later, it’s gone.

Prince Caspian

FACTUAL ERROR!

The train in this ’40s-set fantasy has automatic sliding doors, which weren’t invented till the ’50s.

27 Dresses

CONTINUITY ERROR!

Katherine Heigl’s Jane bites into a french fry, but in the next shot, the fry’s whole again.