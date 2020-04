Image zoom

Stephen Dorff, as a building contractor who accidentally kills a home intruder, cuts a deal to do time for involuntary manslaughter in Felon. In the California State Prison at Corcoran, he survives by becoming a combatant in human dogfights, and though the film claims to be based on true events, the prison-gang sadism is laid on with a trowel. Val Kilmer, as a polite horn-rimmed sociopath with a heart of gold, keeps showing up to drop Nietzschean pensées. C